Tracy Richmond left this world on Nov. 24. He was born July 21, 1950 to Toye Richmond and Violet (Dair) Martin.

He is survived by his two daughters, Sharon Richmond (Wayne) and Emily Williams (David); two grandsons, Joseph and Seth Williams and one surviving sibling, Edward Rogerville Sr.

Tracy served his country and was a Vietnam Veteran. After leaving the Army, he became a Fairfax County Firefighter. He was a member of the VFW Lodge #7059 and a member of the Masonic Lodge.

A visitation will be held Friday the 1st of December, from 6-8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.