Toy drive contributions dropped off

Published 10:30 am Friday, December 2, 2022

By Staff Report

LeAnna Grant with the Farmville Jaycees delivered the gifts from the toy drive held on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Hampden-Sydney College basketball game. If anyone in the community would like to donate gifts to the Prince Edward Christmas Mother, your gifts can be dropped off at Hampden-Sydney College Brown Student Center, Bland-Reid Funeral Home (both locations), North Street Press Club, Centra Southside Community Hospital, The Great Escape and Sunrise Learning Center by Friday, Dec. 2. You may also mail donations to the Prince Edward Christmas Mother at P.O. Box 391, Farmville, VA 23901.

