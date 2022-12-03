SVCC students learn about leadership Published 8:00 am Saturday, December 3, 2022

Seven SVCC students recently attended the Virginia Community College System Student Leadership Conference in Roanoke. Over the course of three days, they were offered the opportunity to choose from four concurrent session blocks including topics such as Solving the Leadership Puzzle, The Power of Brevity in Learning and Leadership and Project Management and Leadership. The kick-off keynote speaker was Hoan Do, an award winning inspirational speaker, author of Succeeding in the Real World, and city finalist in NBC’s hit show, American Ninja Warrior. “Overall, the student attendees are the best representation of our colleges,” said Heather Sorrell, VCCS director of student support services and conference organizer. “Our mission statement is ‘We give everyone the opportunity to learn and develop the right skills so lives and communities are strengthened.’”