Student Council collects coats for Prince Edward County families Published 3:42 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

FARMVILLE – The student leadership at Prince Edward County High School wanted to serve more than just the classmates they represent.

To make that happen, the Student Council Association held a coat and blanket drive through the month of November to collect cold-weather items. Students, faculty and staff were all encouraged to donate new or gently used items for the drive and between Friday, Nov. 4 and Monday, Nov. 28, the Student Council Association was able to collect two boxes and a large trash bag full of coats, blankets, gloves and hats for families in the community.

“Thank you to everyone who supported this event,” said Lisa Simons, the Student Council Association advisor.

All items collected were donated to Centra Southside Community Hospital. This year, Longwood Center for the Visual Arts partnered with Centra Southside Community Hospital for its annual Winter Warm-Up coat drive. The hospital will take all donations from Prince Edward County High School and the community to be distributed to local families who need them.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our students to give back to our community and help those less fortunate than themselves,” said Simons.

What is the Student Council Association?

The Student Council Association has been an organization at Prince Edward County High School for over 20 years and is made up of students that are voted by their peers to represent their class.

During the school year, participating students have worked together with the help of their advisor, Simons, to serve their school and community through various projects. The students have opportunities to provide student input and assistance in school matters and activities while also getting leadership experience that will follow them through and after high school.

This coat and blanket drive was the fifth year the Student Council Association participated in the drive. This drive is one of the community outreach events they do to positively impact their community and encourage their fellow classmates to do the same.