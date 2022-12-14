Sorority chapter finalizes community service projects Published 3:34 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s local chapter recently completed a series of community service projects. The Longwood chapter engages in community service projects that have an international impact and partners with organizations that make a difference worldwide.

Sorority members collected clothes to donate them to United Community Nexus LLC, which in turn handed them out during the Thanksgiving weekend in Prince Edward County. A number of items were donated, including 50 pairs of Bombas socks, 39 pairs of white socks, one pack of children’s socks, 44 wash cloths, one pack of 18 washcloths, 12 black socks, two green adult tee shirts, one blue child’s tee shirt, one pink backpack with a pack of 12 mechanical pencils, regular pencils, notebooks, pens, folders and 22 baggies with miniature personal care items.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated is a community service organization whose motto is “Service to all Mankind.”