August 22, 1946-December 22, 2022

Mrs. Shirley Lane of Richmond, passed away on Dec. 22. She is preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Lucy Cumpston; her nephew, Grant Clark; and her son-in-law, Bill Plowden. She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Dana; son, Robert (Jana); sisters, Nancy and Cathy (Hector); grandchildren, Brandon, Robert, Brooklyn, Kaleigh, Leah, Hayden, Zoey, Wynter, and Phoenix; and nieces, Lisa and Sarah.

Shirley loved drawing and painting, spending time with her family, and cuddling with her cat.

The family would like to thank Troy and Lauri with Affinity Care of Virginia for the attention, compassion, and dignity they provided during her hospice care.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Shorter Funeral Home in Farmville. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.