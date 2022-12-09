Seniors celebrate Thanksgiving Published 9:25 am Friday, December 9, 2022

The Buckingham County Recreation Department held its annual Thanksgiving luncheon for the Buckingham Active Seniors group on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Nazarene Retreat Center. This marked the first time in several years that the event was held, because of the pandemic.

“We were happy to celebrate the holiday and have wonderful fellowship with one another, after not having our luncheon for several years due to the pandemic,” said Wendy Spivey. She works with the county’s recreation department.

The Buckingham Active Seniors is a group of individuals, ages 50 and up, who come together to share common interests and explore new ones. Members meet on the second Tuesday of each month for a program, refreshments, and game and social time. Meetings are held at 1 p.m. at the Old Dillwyn Primary School, beside Dollar General in Dillwyn.