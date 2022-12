Santa Letters – Late Submissions Published 10:51 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Dear Santa,

The thing I want for Christmas is a light up Minecraft warden

Thank you Santa

Jaceb Taylor

Age 10

Buckingham Elementary School

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas.

A antenna switch, computer mouse, Electric Scooter. So that’s what I want for Christmas if you can’t get it I can wait in tell my birthday. I will turn 11 in February 2, 2023. And what I want for Chirtmas. A truck that is big but a 10 year old can drive. Thats what I want for Chirtmas.

Summer Gowans

Age 10

Buckingham Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want Jordan4s and preppy slippers. Mac book pro and some clothes of sheins. And some bracelet kit and colgne. And some yeezy slides. And apple watch. Iphone 14 pro. And some blue poncho dunks and nike tech.

Savohn Bolden

Buckingham Elementary School

Dear Santa,

What I want for Chirstmas is a xbox gift card, Size 6.5 for all shoes, Jordan 4 red thunders, Jordan 4 black cats, Jordan bumble bees, g ta 5 for xbox, god of war for xbox, ragnoral madden 22 for xbox, 2k22 for xbox, white air forces, a football and Jordan 1’s.

Jamie Booker Jr.

Buckingham Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I wish to have slime and make up and cute clothes and a ipone 14 pro

I relay want shoes clotes and ipone

Thank you Santa!

Summer Goawin

Age 10

Buckingham Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Jordan 4rs, air force 1s, grace dres, football shoes, clothes, bracelet kit, tesld, apple watch, air pods, iphone 14 pro cas, cherry 11s, nike tech, slime, screen protector, cool grey 11s

Jamarious Booker

Buckingham Elementary School