Santa Claus is coming to downtown
December 15, 2022

Santa Claus is coming back to Downtown Farmville this coming weekend. Last weekend, the guy in the big red suit visited and listened to Christmas wishes, while elves gave out bottled water and candy, and carolers walked up and down the street.

Now Santa is returning for one more visit before the big day. Join the Farmville Downtown Partnership at the Longwood Center for Visual Arts (LCVA) on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The LVCA, located at 129 N. Main Street in Farmville, will host Santa as he listens to Christmas wishes from children and elves will be on hand to help take pictures on your phone, so the entire family can be part of the holiday fun. Walmart has partnered with the LCVA to offer bottled water and hand out candy.