Rotary helps support Operation Blue Christmas Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Members of the Farmville Police Department want to make sure children have presents to open on Christmas. That’s why, with the help of Social Services, they launched Operation Blue Christmas in 2010. This year, they’re getting some help from the Farmville Rotary.

Last week, the Rotary presented a check for $2,527 to the department.

Rotary raised the money from their annual pancake brunch with Santa, held on Sunday, Dec. 3. The Rotary has put on this brunch for numerous years, taking a break for a few during COVID-19. Each year, the money raised from this event would go into the club’s general fund to go back into the community wherever a need appears. Being a group committed to serving the community, all money goes back to the community. This year, instead of a general collection, all money will go to support the one project.