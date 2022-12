Robert Morris Thompson Published 7:30 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Robert Morris Thompson, 84 of New York, New York, formerly of Rice, passed away Dec. 1. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at noon, at Gravel Hill Baptist Church, Jetersville. Interment was in the Star of Hope Cemetery, Rice. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.