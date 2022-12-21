Road work around the region

Published 11:14 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Staff Report

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 60 at Route 15 – Repairing painted pavement messages (stop bars and turn arrows).

• Note districtwide activities above.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.

