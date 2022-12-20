Residents pay tribute to veterans in wreath-laying ceremony Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Over the weekend, residents of Farmville and the surrounding area came together to honor veterans. For the second straight year, the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution coordinated a Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony. This year’s event happened on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice.

During the event, DAR members, along with Boy Scout troops, the Cumberland County High School JROTC, Farmville politicians and other community groups came together to lay an estimated 500 wreaths on the headstones at this military cemetery. Along with the wreath laying, there was a short ceremony with bagpipes and the presentation of the colors by the ROTC.

The wreaths laid at Trinity Memorial Gardens are only part of the day. According to Wreaths Across America, wreath-laying ceremonies took place Saturday at over 3,400 locations across the country, at sea and abroad. Pictured above are some of the 500 wreaths laid in Rice on Saturday. At right, Farmville Mayor-elect Brian Vincent lays wreaths as part of the ceremony.