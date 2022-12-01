PSR kicks off fundraising event Published 2:00 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

1 of 7

For the 15th year running, the Meals on Wheels network, including Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR), is participating in the 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event. As part of that project, PSR wants to pack Christmas bags for more than 550 isolated, homebound older adults.

The kickoff for PSR’s holiday project took place on Thursday, Nov. 17, in connection with the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber After Hours program. The event included food, music, information about the event, and a peek at PSR’s Winter Wonderland. More than 75 people attended.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we now have well over 5,000 seniors who depend daily on our services who will benefit from The 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event, and they will receive a basket of staples for Christmas they can use,” PSR Nutrition and Transportation Director Thomas Jordan Miles III said. “We know and have been told that often, this is the only gift they may receive during the holiday season, and we have seen how the ongoing COVID-19 has directly impacted the overall health of older adults.”

In addition to monetary donations to purchase needed items for our older adults, PSR is in need of non-perishable food items, along with toiletries, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand towels, shampoo, lotion, deodorant, hand sanitizer, small containers of laundry detergent, soap, blankets, etc. They can be donated in person at 1413 S. Main Street, or online at www.psraaa. org, also on Amazon Smile by searching for “Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging.”

Just as PSR has done in years past, the donated items will be packed by staff and volunteers, and then delivered to home-bound and isolated seniors during the week before Christmas in December.

“This program has benefited thousands of our homebound older adults,” said PSR CEO Justine Young, who oversaw the conception of this effort several years ago at the agency. “This event has grown and flourished because of the support of the community. The grant funding we receive from this event funds multiple programs at PSR.”