Olven Willard ‘Bubba’ Stearnes Published 1:37 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

On Dec.10, Olven Willard “Bubba” Stearnes, 64, passed away at his home in Buckingham County.

Bubba was a truck driver his entire life, he was doing what he loved. He enjoyed hunting, fishing horseback riding and being your good ole boy mechanic. He loved his family and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was much loved and will be missed dearly.

Bubba was preceded in death by his wife, Debra A. Stearnes and his father, Clarence M. Stearnes.

Bubba is survived by his children, Crystal (Randy) Gibbs, Keith (Chelsea) Piercy, Kyle (Chelsey) Piercy and Rebecca Stearnes Yowell; his siblings, Anita (Albert) Mayes, Clarence M. (Eva) Stearnes Jr., Howard L. Stearnes and Eugene C. Stearnes; nephew, Robert Barnes; nieces, Tina Dennee and April Long; 12 grandchildren, Samantha (Jesse) Southall, Leilana, Dylan and Ashton Townsend, Skylar and KJ Piercy, Madison, Marissa and Dixie Yowell and Landon, Matthew and Connor Piercy and five great-grandchildren, Brentley, Kinsley and Everett Southall and Oliver and Ivy Fishburne.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 12 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m.