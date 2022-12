New member inducted Published 8:56 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, is excited to welcome Helen Smith as a new member. Smith’s induction ceremony took place on Saturday, Dec. 10 during the Chapter’s Christmas Luncheon. Pictured, Regent Margaret Atkins observes as Smith takes her Oath of Membership, which is being administered by Acting Chaplain, Nancy Pempel.