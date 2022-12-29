McGuire files bill to eliminate age requirement for veterans pay Published 8:52 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

When Virginia lawmakers gather next month, they’ll have several bills to discuss. One of those will be HB 1436, filed on Tuesday, Dec. 20 by District 56 Delegate John McGuire. McGuire is currently running for the State Senate’s 10th District seat, which includes Buckingham, Prince Edward and Cumberland counties, along with seven others.

McGuire’s latest bill would impact a number of residents in this region, as it would eliminate the age 55 requirement for veterans to receive a tax reduction on their retirement pay. Under HB1436, veterans would get a tax cut on retirement pay the day after their retirement becomes officials.

“As a Navy SEAL and now member of the Virginia House of Delegates, I was honored to successfully carry HB1128 in 2022, a bill to reduce taxes on veteran retirement pay up to $40k,” McGuire said. “This success is nearly 30 years in the making, but there is more we must do for our veterans. I am now fighting to remove the age 55 requirement put on my bill, and I am happy Governor Youngkin put the money to do just that in the budget.”

The bill will go up for discussion, along with multiple others, when the Assembly convenes for the 2023 session.