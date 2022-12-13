Mary Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Wells Published 1:23 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Wells, 56, formally of South Hill, currently of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, with her loving family beside her at home.

Libby loved her children, Stephanie Michelle Toone and Michael Jonathan Quinn, and being a mother was her greatest joy. She was determined to succeed in any task she took on including facing adversity to become one of the first female firefighters to serve on Boydton Volunteer Fire Department. She also studied relentlessly to become an EMT and served on Boydton and Chase City Volunteer Rescue Squads. Later in life, she enrolled in SVCC. She received her certificate in Medical Transcribing with a near perfect GPA.

She was preceded in death by her father, George William Wells Sr. and her mother, Ella Yonker Wells.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Toone (David); her son, Michael Quinn (Hayley); the love of her life, Abner Barton; her long time best friend and caregiver, Kendall Bagwell and her fur-baby, Ollie. She is also survived by her sisters, Deborah Mercer (Roger), Patricia Spain (Floyd) and Myra Kirtner (David) and brother, George William Wells Jr. (Regina). She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and Aunt Selma Lawson “Onie”.

The family will host a floating visitation at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville on Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Floral arrangements can be sent to Puckett Funeral Home by locally recommended Rochette’s Florists.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.