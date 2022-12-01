Longwood golf announces signing Published 2:26 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

Longwood Men’s Golf Head Coach Kevin Fillman has announced the signing of Matthew Lyons from the early signing period.

Lyons comes from Aurora, Ontario and brings a wealth of experience and accolades in his young career. On top of numerous top 50 finishes in competitive Canadian Junior tournaments, Lyons won the 2022 Hurricane Junior Golf Tour in Cleveland after shooting a 148. He also placed second at the 2022 Ontario High School Championships after he shot a 144.

“We are extremely pleased that Matthew has made the decision to become a Lancer, said Fillman. “From a skills standpoint, he has all the tools to step in and help us right away. He’s long and, even though he won’t turn 18 until just before he gets to school next summer, has proven that he can post solid scores on a consistent basis for a young player. Matt’s also an ‘A-Plus’ student, so he certainly brings a lot to the table.”

The Lancers just wrapped up a fall season that saw them finish fourth in their final tournament at the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate. The side had six individual performances that were in the top- 10 at their respected tournaments and looks on to the spring season to prepare for the Big South tournament.