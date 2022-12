Letter — I appreciate election workers Published 4:42 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Dear Editor,

I want to say I appreciate all of the dedicated officers of election, the Buckingham Voter Registrar, the Buckingham Electoral Board and others who contributed to make the Nov. 8, 2022 election in Buckingham an election administered with integrity. I am convinced that the election laws were followed and the election was transparent, honest and fair.

Myra Wilcox

Dillwyn