Judson Larry Jamerson Published 10:46 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Judson Larry Jamerson, 65 of Dillwyn, peacefully passed on Dec. 18, after an eight-year battle with cancer.

Larry was born on Dec. 20, 1956 to Judson and Juanita Jamerson. He retired from Kyanite Mining after many decades of service.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Jamerson of 42 years; his son, Adam (Kasey) Jamerson; two grandsons, Josiah and Malcolm; sister, Dolly Nicholson; brother, Randy (Diane) Jamerson; sister, Jackie (Carlton) Cutchin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold and brother-in-law, Nick Nicholson.

Viewing was held at New Life Church in Farmville, on Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. There was a celebration of life at 11 a.m., with reception followed. Internment was at the Jamerson Family cemetery for close family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude.