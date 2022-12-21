John Wayne Thompson Published 10:47 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

John Wayne Thompson, 77 of Kittrell, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, at his home.

Born in Richmond, he was the son of the late Henry Oswald Thompson and Retha Pauline Frank Thompson.

John proudly served in the United States Army. He was a longtime member of Kerr Lake Country Club and the North Carolina Home Builders Association.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m., in the Sossamon Funeral Home Chapel in Henderson. Conducted by the Rev. Frank Sossamon. The family will receive friends at the home immediately following the service.

Survivors include two daughters, Dina Martin (Kevin) and Tracey L. Sharlow (David); two grandchildren, Benjamin Jones (Lauren) and Gabriel Sharlow; three great grandchildren, Kenleigh Jones, Kelsey Jones and Jackson Jones; two brothers, James L. Thompson (Amy) and Robert D. Thompson (Anne Paige); one niece; four nephews and Betsy Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Duke Cancer Institute at 2 Seeley Mudd, 10 Bryan Searle Drive, Durham, NC 27710 in memory of John Thompson.

Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home of Henderson. Online condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com.