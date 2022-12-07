John Alexander Hudson Jr. Published 9:50 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

John Alexander Hudson Jr., 94 of Pamplin, died Thursday, Dec. 1, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Mildred Gilliam Hudson for 71 years.

Born in Richmond on July 26, 1928, he was a son of the late Sarah Jane Allen Hudson and John Alexander Hudson Sr. John was an active member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Prince Edward County, where he served as an Elder, Clerk of the Session and church Treasurer.

John moved to Alabama as a young child and returned to Virginia as a teenager. He graduated from Worsham High School in 1945 and graduated from Hampden-Sydney College in 1949. John began his 41-year career as a teacher at Appomattox County High School. He taught geometry, chemistry, algebra, drove a school bus and was the ticket master at most of the sporting events before retiring in 1990. During the summer he would survey farmland through the Department of Agriculture. He enjoyed gardening, working on his cars, tractors and anything mechanical.

John was a wonderful husband, father, friend, teacher and just an all-around good person.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Patricia A. Hudson and Steve Owen; numerous nieces and nephews including, James R. Miller and his family and his cat, “Baby”.

He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Dean Hudson; three sisters, Edith Miller Peters, Sue Pierce and Polly Williams and a brother-in-law, Gordon Gilliam.

A funeral service was held 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Robinson Funeral Home with Mike and Amy Price officiating. Burial was held at 3:30 p.m., at College Presbyterian Church Cemetery at Hampden Sydney. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at Robinson Funeral Home.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Cathy, Sallie, Gianna, Bobbi and John Laker, Junior, Andy, Edna, Susan, Steve and Centra Hospice for their love and care of John.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service served the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.