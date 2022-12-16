Jingle Bell Run races down the avenues Published 6:35 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

1 of 2

Racers of all ages took to the streets of Farmville on Saturday, Dec. 10 for the annual Jingle Bell Run.

The racecourse went through the avenues for race participants to enjoy the beautifully decorated houses for the holidays. The timing services were provided by Lynchburg-based Riverside Runners. Medals were given to top overall male and female winners, as well as top three winners for the following age categories: 12 and under, 13-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and over.

The top overall male winners for this event were as follows. First place was Jacob Barker, who finished first in 17 minutes and 21 seconds. Neil Perry came in second place at 17 minutes and 38 seconds, and Caleb Kline in third place at 20 minutes and 33 seconds. The top overall female winners included Natalie Adams, who came in first place at 24 minutes and 47 seconds, Elise Hemmer who came in second place at 25 minutes and 51 seconds, and Kate Worley in third place at 26 minutes and 22 seconds.

The town of Farmville staff also said they appreciate the sponsors who made the day possible. They include: Centra Southside Community Hospital, Clear Choice Merchant Services, Edward Jones- Marky Kay Hacker, AAMS, The Farmers Bank of Appomattox, and Longwood Campus Recreation Fit U.

Riverside Runners provided race coordination and timing services for the event. Volunteers from the Fit Academy also took part, along with people from the Farmville Jaycees, and from the Farmville Recreation Summer Camp Teen Counselors. For volunteer opportunities, please contact the Farmville Parks and Recreation Office.

The Town of Farmville Parks and Recreation Department facilitates programs and events that promote wellness, enrichment, and leisure. If you would like information about additional programs, please contact Thomas Woodson, Director of Recreation, at (434) 392-1125, or at twoodson@farmvilleva.com.