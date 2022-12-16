Housewright House given award Published 7:24 am Friday, December 16, 2022

The Housewright House received the December Community Pride Award from the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber is very, very impressed with their hard work and all Historic Buckingham has done to restore and develop the building’s offerings,” said Chamber President Thomas Jordan Miles III. Pictured are, from left, Amy White, Eddie Slagle, Bro. Max Waterman and Historic Buckingham Inc. representatives Spencer Adams and Margaret Thomas.