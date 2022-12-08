Herald News Briefs: Wade breaks 1,000 Published 12:42 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Wade Breaks 1,000

The Longwood men’s basketball team witnessed two important milestones over the last week. First, Deshaun Wade reached and surpassed the 1,000 point mark during the team’s 75-49 win over Delaware State. Known as one of the top sharpshooters in Longwood history, Wade averaged 11.8 points per game last season, with a .448 (74 for 165) shooting percentage from three that ranks fourth all time in school history. Last year, Wade was a Big South All-Tournament Team selection in addition to earning All-Big South Honorable Mention honors. He appears on track to at least repeat that honor this year.

Ready for STEM Night?

Are you ready for a STEM Night? Coming up next week, Prince Edward County Schools will give students and parents a chance to experiment different types of science tools. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, residents can come to the cafeteria at Prince Edward County Middle School, 35 Eagle Drive in Farmville, beginning at 6 p.m. Families can test out the drones course, maneuver through an escape room and tackle an engineering project, among other things.

Public hearings set

Do you want your voice heard? The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors have a number of public hearings set for their meeting next Tuesday. On Dec. 13, beginning at 7:30 p.m., one hearing will be about amending the County Code, to move the polling place for District 7 – West End. That would be shifted from the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department to the Farmville Train Station.

After that, as we’ve mentioned before, supervisors want to consider permanently changing the due date, interest and collection fee for real estate, personal property and machinery and tools tax. Currently, taxes are due on Dec. 5. The idea here would be to shift that to at least the first week of January, to give residents more time.

And finally, a hearing will be held on a proposed solar farm on Llama Road in Pamplin. The meeting will take place in the Board of Supervisors Room. That’s on the third floor of the Prince Edward County Courthouse, located at 111 N. South Street in Farmville.