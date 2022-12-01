Herald Community Calendar for the week of Dec. 2 Published 3:18 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

The Herald community calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOW – DECEMBER 24

TOY DRIVE — The Eggleston Foundation and Prince Edward Elk’s Lodge #269 are hosting a Christmas toy drive. Toys can be dropped off Monday – Friday between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., at Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment, 914 S. Main St., Farmville. Toys will be handed out on Christmas Eve. For any questions, contact (434) 392-7000 or (434) 645-9292.

NOW – DECEMBER 21

ADVENT LUNCHEON – Payne Memorial Methodist Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host an Advent Luncheon each Wednesday during the advent season, beginning at noon. All in the community are invited to come and enjoy some good food and an inspirational speaker.

DECEMBER 1

DEACONS & TRUSTEES CONFERENCE – The Cumberland Deacons and Trustees Conference of Middle Virginia will hold its quarterly meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will take place at the Rocky Mount Baptist Church, located at 919 Stoney Pt. Road in Cumberland. Deacons, trustees and congregations of member churches are invited to attend.

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

DECEMBER 2

BUCKINGHAM CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING – Buckingham County will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 2. The event begins at 6 p.m. on the courthouse lawn, with performances by the Buckingham County JROTC Color Guard, Justice Steger will sing the national anthem, St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary Chorus will sing and there will be visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING – Cumberland County will hold its Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2 at the courthouse, located at 1 Courthouse Circle. The event begins at 6 p.m. with smores, hot chocolate and activities for the kids, with the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of French film “Brotherhood of the Wolf” on Friday, Dec. 2. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Paper Aliens on Friday, Dec. 2, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

DECEMBER 2-4

HISTORIC BUCKINGHAM OPEN HOUSE – Historic Buckingham Inc. will hold their annual Christmas Open House events during the first weekend of December. Both the Housewright House Museum and the Adams Museum will be open on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. after the Community Tree Lighting at Buckingham Courthouse.

Both museums will open again on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each museum will be beautifully decorated for Christmas, featuring special displays and exhibits and are free to the public. The museums are located on Route 60, across from the Buckingham County Courthouse at 13012 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham. By signing the guest book when you visit, you will automatically be registered for a drawing to win a handmade Christmas wreath.

DECEMBER 3

PANCAKE BREAKFAST WITH SANTA – The Farmville Rotary Club will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 3, complete with a chance for children to share their wish list with Santa. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m. It will take place at The Woodland, 2003 Cobb Street in Farmville, with $10 tickets for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10. Those under 5 get in free.

CHRISTMAS SHOPPE – Payne Memorial Methodist Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will hold its annual Christmas Shoppe on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,with kids allowed in first from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then at 11 a.m., the doors open to the rest of the community. Everything inside is a quarter and free wrapping is included. There will also be free hotdogs, chips and drinks.

CHRISTMAS MARKET – Historic Buckingham’s annual Christmas Market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Historic Village, located at 84 Lee Wayside Road in Buckingham. This year’s Christmas Market will feature arts and crafts, jewelry, paintings, ornaments, Amish baked goods and Foxfire Farm’s natural Christmas wreaths. There is no admission charge.

CHRISTMAS PERFORMANCE – The Heart of Virginia Community Band will perform at Farmville’s Main Street Plaza beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The group will perform holiday favorites from around the world.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” on Saturday, Dec. 3. The movie will start at 1 p.m.

HORSE RESCUE ‘SILENT NIGHT’ – White Bird Appaloosa Horse Rescue, located at 1688 Burke’s Tavern Road in Burkeville, will hold a holiday event on Saturday, Dec. 3. From noon to 6 p.m., residents can register to come in, spend some time with the rescued horses, enjoy chili, hot drinks, cookies and popcorn, while also helping to fill a stocking for the horses. There will also be pony rides available. Admission is free and to register, just call 434-767-2839.

CHRISTMAS LUMINARY EVENT – Trinity Memorial Garden, located at 22482 Prince Edward Highway in Rice, will hold its second annual Christmas luminary event on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event begins at 4 p.m., as residents can come and light candles in memory of family and friends.

SPCA HOLIDAY GALA – The Southside SPCA will hold their annual Holiday Gala at the Fireman’s Sports Arena, located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville, beginning at 7 p.m. There will be music by the Porch Gliders, a live auction and silent auction, an open bar and hor d’oeuvres catered by Ernest Toney. Tickets are $50 a person and you must be at least 21 to attend.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Empty Bottles on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

DECEMBER 4

MEN IN BLACK PROGRAM – High Bridge Baptist Church will hold their men’s day “Men in Black” program on Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at the 10 a.m. service. Rev. Elvis Bland will deliver the message and masks are required.

FARMVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE – The Town of Farmville will hold its annual Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m. The event will run through the downtown area, with a theme of “A Valentine’s Day Christmas: Hearts and Love”.

SPCA HOLIDAY DONATION DRIVE – The Southside SPCA will hold their annual donation drive on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Holiday Inn and Suites. That’s located at 404 Sunchase Boulevard in Farmville. The 11th annual event will feature pet photos with Santa, raffles, silent auctions, a chance to meet Wicked Tuna Outer Banks Champion Capt. Greg Mayer.

DECEMBER 5

REPUBLICAN MEETING – The Cumberland County Republican Committee will meet on Monday, Dec. 5, beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Cumberland County Public Library’s meeting room. The library is located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

DECEMBER 6

HEART OF VIRGINIA BEEKEEPERS – The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers group will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 6, beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. During the meeting, the group will hold its annual Holiday Potluck Supper. The group will also hold elections and share information about the bee school. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information, call Mary Jane Morgan at 434-315-1433 or visit the website at heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org.

DECEMBER 7

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 7, beginning at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Ave. in Farmville.

DECEMBER 9

COOKIES AND MORE – Cookies and More, an annual holiday bake sale, arts and crafts sale and white elephant event, will be held at Farmville United Methodist Church on Friday, Dec. 9. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church’s social hall. Enter by Randolph Street, using the side door. Farmville United Women of Faith will donate all proceeds to mission work.

DECEMBER 10

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR – St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will hold a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., including crafts, baked goods, Christmas items, jewelry and a cookie walk.

HOLIDAY CONCERT – The Longwood Center for Community Music will hold a holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Farmville Library, located at 1303 W. 3rd Street in Farmville. The concert will feature Longwood students and faculty performing holiday pieces and will be open to audience members of all ages.

COMMUNITY KIDS PROGRAM – Payne Memorial Methodist Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will hold a community kids program on Saturday, Dec. 10. The program will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the group decorating a float for the Cumberland Christmas parade and practicing Christmas songs. Dinner will be provided. All children from ages 3 to 18 are welcome.

HANGING WITH SANTA – The Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Boulevard in Farmville, invites kids of all ages to come and take free pictures with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10, while enjoying snacks and activity bags. The event is sponsored by the Farmville Jaycees and the Moton Museum.

DECEMBER 11

CHRISTMAS CANTATA – Payne Memorial Methodist Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will have a Christmas cantata on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 11:15 a.m.

CHRISTMAS BINGO – Piedmont Habitat for Humanity’s Buckingham Committee will host a Christmas Bingo event on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the VFW Hall, located at 14405 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham.

CUMBERLAND CHRISTMAS PARADE – The Cumberland County Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 11, beginning at 2 p.m. in downtown Cumberland. The theme for this year’s parade is Christmas Traditions in Cumberland.

CHRISTMAS IN THE COUNTRY – Glenn Memorial Baptist Church, located at 146 Harris Creek Road in Prospect will present “Christmas in the Country” on Sunday, Dec. 11. The children’s musical begins at 7 p.m., featuring a story about learning the meaning of Christmas, many fun Christmas songs and a nativity scene. There will be a fellowship time with refreshments after the play.

DECEMBER 12

MOTON HOLIDAY SOCIAL – The Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Boulevard in Farmville, will host its annual holiday social on Monday, Dec. 12. Everyone is invited to come visit, enjoy dinner and refreshments, while learning about updates on the Moton Museum’s projects. This is free and open to the public.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT – The Heart of Virginia Community Band will hold its annual holiday concert at the Farmville United Methodist Church, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The church is located at 212 High Street. The event is free and open to the public and will include holiday songs from around the world.

DECEMBER 13

SQUARE FOOD GARDENING PROGRAM – The Prince Edward County Extension, located at 100 Dominion Drive, will hold a Square Food Gardening Program on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., as residents can come and learn about companion planting, design their own square-foot garden and create a seed spacing board to take home. Registration is $5 and you must pay by Dec. 3. To register or for more information, call the Extension office at (434)-392-4246.

DECEMBER 14

CHRISTMAS CANTATA – Dillwyn First Baptist Church will hold its Christmas Cantata on Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 7 p.m. Refreshments will follow the event in the fellowship hall.

DECEMBER 16

MOAA MEETING — Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold a social event on Friday, Dec. 16. The event begins at 5 p.m. at Charley’s Wine Bar. All active, former and retired military officers are welcome, as are their spouses, widows and any guests.

CHRISTMAS CANTATA – Cartersville Baptist Church will present the Christmas cantata “Christmas All Year Long” on Friday, Dec. 16, beginning at 7 p.m. The cantata will tell the Christmas story in word and song, with narration read by Fred Shumaker and music by an adult choir. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall. The cantata will be performed again on Sunday for anyone who can’t make Friday’s edition.

DECEMBER 18

GUEST PREACHER – Elder James Henley will be the guest preacher at High Bridge Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 18. He will deliver the message during the 10 a.m. service. Masks are required.

CHURCH CHRISTMAS PROGRAM – Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn will have a Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 18, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Refreshments will follow the service.

CHRISTMAS CANTATA – Cartersville Baptist Church will present the Christmas cantata “Christmas All Year Long” on Sunday, Dec. 18 beginning at 11 a.m. The cantata will tell the Christmas story in word and song, with narration read by Fred Shumaker and music by an adult choir. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall.

DILLWYN CHRISTMAS PARADE – The Town of Dillwyn will host a Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 18, beginning at 3 p.m. With a theme of “A Christmas to Remember in Dillwyn”, people and groups can still sign up to take part by emailing mblvpaige@embarqmail.com or mailing Town of Dillwyn Christmas Parade Committee P.O. Box 249 Dillwyn, VA. 23936. Please return the entry form by December 9.

DECEMBER 25

CHRISTMAS BREAKFAST – Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will hold a Christmas breakfast at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Service will follow at 11 a.m.

JANUARY 12

FRIENDS OF THE APPOMATTOX RIVER – The Friends of the Appomattox River will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. It’ll take place in the meeting room of the Farmville/Prince Edward Public Library. Anyone is welcome to attend.

JANUARY 14

BEEKEEPERS CONFERENCE – The first Heart of Virginia Beekeepers Conference will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Longwood University. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Blackwood Ballroom. Online registration is open at https://hovabeekeepers.wixsite.com/hovbconference

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.