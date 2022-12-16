Herald Community Calendar for the week of Dec. 16 Published 2:54 am Friday, December 16, 2022

The Church and Community Calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOW – DECEMBER 24

TOY DRIVE — The Eggleston Foundation and Prince Edward Elk’s Lodge #269 are hosting an annual Christmas toy drive. Toys can be dropped off Monday – Friday between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., at Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment, 914 S. Main St., Farmville. Toys will be handed out on Christmas Eve. For any questions, contact (434) 392-7000 or (434) 645-9292.

NOW – DECEMBER 21

ADVENT LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial Methodist Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host an Advent Luncheon each Wednesday during the advent season, beginning at noon. All in the community are invited to come and enjoy some good food and an inspirational speaker.

DECEMBER 15

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Sonic Boom on Thursday, Dec. 15, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

DECEMBER 16

MOAA MEETING — Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold a social event on Friday, Dec. 16. The event begins at 5 p.m. at Charley’s Wine Bar. All active, former and retired military officers are welcome, as are their spouses, widows and any guests.

CHRISTMAS CANTATA — Cartersville Baptist Church will present the Christmas cantata “Christmas All Year Long” on Friday, Dec. 16, beginning at 7 p.m. The cantata will tell the Christmas story in word and song, with narration read by Fred Shumaker and music by an adult choir. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall. The cantata will be performed again on Sunday for anyone who can’t make Friday’s edition.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Friday, Dec. 16. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

DECEMBER 18

GUEST PREACHER — Elder James Henley will be the guest preacher at High Bridge Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 18. He will deliver the message during the 10 a.m. service. Masks are required.

CHURCH CHRISTMAS PROGRAM — Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn will have a Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 18, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Refreshments will follow the service.

CHRISTMAS CANTATA — Cartersville Baptist Church will present the Christmas cantata “Christmas All Year Long” on Sunday, Dec. 18 beginning at 11 a.m. The cantata will tell the Christmas story in word and song, with narration read by Fred Shumaker and music by an adult choir. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall.

CHRISTMAS CANTATA — College Presbyterian Church, located at 418 College Road in Hampden-Sydney, will hold a Christmas cantata on Sunday, Dec. 18 during the 11 a.m. worship service. The cantata is titled “When Love Was Born”, written by Van Denman Thompson. A responsive reading will be included.

VISIT FROM SANTA — New Flame Church of God in Christ, located at 308 South Virginia Street in Farmville, will welcome Santa for a pre-Christmas visit on Sunday, Dec. 18. The visit will take place in the N.G. Wiley Banquet Hall from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a $25 giveaway for the first 150 kids between the ages of 2 to 17.

DILLWYN CHRISTMAS PARADE — The Town of Dillwyn will host a Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 18, beginning at 3 p.m. With a theme of “A Christmas to Remember in Dillwyn”, people and groups can still sign up to take part by emailing mblvpaige@embarqmail.com or mailing Town of Dillwyn Christmas Parade Committee P.O. Box 249 Dillwyn, VA. 23936. Please return the entry form by December 9.

HOLIDAY SOCIAL — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert will hold a Holiday Social on Sunday, Dec. 18, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center, 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. There will be food, door prizes, a coat and food drive, plus other entertainment. There is no charge to attend.

DECEMBER 21

CHRISTMAS SERVICE — Midway’s Youth Ministry will hold their annual Christmas service on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

DECEMBER 24

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE — Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will hold a candlelight Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.

DECEMBER 25

CHRISTMAS BREAKFAST — Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will hold a Christmas breakfast at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Service will follow at 11 a.m.

DECEMBER 31

CHRISTMAS CONCERT — St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary in Dillwyn will host a Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 2:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The theme of the concert will be “A History of Christmas Music”, featuring pieces composed over the last thousand years from around the world. The seminary is located at 1208 Archbishop LeFbvre Ave. in Dillwyn.

JANUARY 10

WRITING GROUP — A new memoir writing group will hold their first meeting at the Farmville Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event begins at 10:30 a.m., with those in attendance discussing future meeting times, location and schedule. For more information, contact Joan at (434) 607-1576.

JANUARY 12

FRIENDS OF THE APPOMATTOX RIVER — The Friends of the Appomattox River will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. It’ll take place in the meeting room of the Farmville/Prince Edward Public Library. Anyone is welcome to attend.

JANUARY 14

BEEKEEPERS CONFERENCE — The first Heart of Virginia Beekeepers Conference will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Longwood University. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Blackwood Ballroom. Online registration is open at https://hovabeekeepers.wixsite.com/hovbconference

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.