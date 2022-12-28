Harry St. George Tucker Harrison Jr. Published 9:10 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Harry St. George Tucker Harrison Jr., 90, of Cartersville, Va., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Tucker was born on October 23, 1932 in Richmond. He spent his life on Morningside Farm in Cartersville. After graduating from Cumberland High School, he joined the United States Coast Guard and served from 1952 to 1955, during the Korean War. In 1953, Tucker married his high school sweetheart, Jean Duncan, at Oakwood United Methodist Church. After leaving the Coast Guard, Tucker returned to Morningside and farmed the land, became a rural mail carrier for the Cartersville area and was a civic leader in his church and county.

He particularly enjoyed his service on the Cumberland County Planning Commission and on the Administrative Council for Oakwood United Methodist Church.

Tucker is survived by his wife, Jean Duncan Harrison; his sister, Margaret Lee “Peggy” Harrison Moser (Phil); his three children, Harry St. George Tucker Harrison III (Susan) of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, Sherrill Jean Harrison of Isle of Palms, South Carolina and Lynne Harrison Reazin (Mike) of Richmond; eight grandchildren, Jacqueline Lowe (Tyler), Caroline Harrison (Nicholas Evans), Michael Reazin (Kyle Lawler), Benjamin Harrison (Joyce Chung), John Reazin (Sarah), Duncan Lyle (Lynn Schmitt), Courtland Lyle and Randolph Reazin; four great-grandsons, Harrison and James Lowe, Tucker Evans and West Reazin; two nephews and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mariah Pendleton “Penny” Harrison McQueen and Sarah Esten “Sally” Harrison Lilly.

The funeral was held at Oakwood United Methodist Church on Dec. 20 at 2 p.m., followed by a graveside service and reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakwood United Methodist Church.