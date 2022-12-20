Hampden-Sydney wins sixth-straight, defeats Transylvania Published 12:16 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Senior Ryan Clements (Conyers, GA)and freshman Ryan Blakey (Accokeek, MD) each scored 13 points to lead Hampden-Sydney College to an 82-54 non-conference basketball win past Transylvania (KY) University at the Music City Classic on Monday afternoon in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Junior DJ Wright (Greensboro, GA)added 11 points, and classmate Adam Brazil (Mooresville, NC)had 10 points for the Tigers (8-3), who led 38-17 at halftime en route to their sixth consecutive victory. Daniel Mullins scored a game-high 15 points for the Pioneers (4-5) in the contest played at Welch College, located about 30 miles northeast of Nashville.

“Total team effort tonight,” said fourth-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough. “We have had great energy in our practices and walk-throughs leading up to today and it carried over to the game. Tomorrow will be a huge test with a one-day turnaround.”

Hampden-Sydney starting off slow

H-SC fell behind 6-5 early before getting consecutive three-point field goals from senior Chase Turner (Virginia Beach) and Blakey, each off the bench, to take an 11-6 lead at 13:50. It was an advantage that the Tigers would not relinquish the remainder of the contest, extending the quick run to 15-2 for a 20-8 lead at 9:50 following a layup by Wright.

Blakey added a conventional three-point play, while Clements added a free throw and a three-pointer, as well. The Pioneers closed to within 20-13, but the Garnet and Grey responded with 16 unanswered points to lead 36-13 with 3:17 on the clock. Five Tigers scored during the outburst, including Wright (4), junior Alex Elliott (Marietta, GA)(4), Clements (3), Brazil (3) and Blakey (2) toward the comfortable 38-17 halftime advantage.

H-SC got a three-pointer from Brazil for its first points of the second half and the lead was 43-20 at 18:17 after a steal and slam dunk by Clements. The Tigers maintained their margin throughout the final 20 minutes, leading 48-27 at 16:05 following a three-pointer from sophomore Ayman McGowan (Memphis, TN) … 57-36 at 10:20 after a slam dunk by junior Davidson Hubbard (Charlotte, NC) off a nice assist from Brazil … taking their largest lead at 70-38 with 6:06 remaining following another three-pointer by McGowan … before senior Harrison Taylor (Nashville, TN) finished the scoring by H-SC with a slam dunk with 24-seconds on the clock.

By the numbers

Clements and Blakey each led H-SC with their respective 13 points, including six rebounds and a game-high five steals by Clements, and four steals by Blakey. Wright finished with 11 points, including 7-7 free throws, along with a season-high three assists for the Tigers. Brazil contributed 10 points, Elliott had eight points, four rebounds and two steals, while Hubbard added seven points and six rebounds. H-SC shot 39% (26-67) from the field, including 39% (11-28) on three-pointers, and 79 (19-24) at the free throw line.

Mullins led TU with his game-high 15 points off the bench. Jaylan Green had 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for the Pioneers. TU shot 35% (20-58) from the field, including 26% (6-23) on three-pointers, and 57% (8-14) at the line.