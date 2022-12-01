Hampden-Sydney College earns hard-fought home win Published 3:07 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY-Junior Davidson Hubbard scored a team-high 18 points to lead Hampden-Sydney College to a hard-fought 71-67 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball home win past Averett University on Wednesday night in S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium. Senior Ryan Clements added 12 points for the host Tigers (4-3, 2-0 ODAC), who led 40-33 at halftime, while classmate Miles Harris had a career-high 10 points off the bench. Raja Milton scored a game-high 25 points for the visiting Cougars (5-2, 1-1 ODAC).

“Another solid ODAC win tonight,” said fourth-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough. “I thought we were able to execute the game plan for the majority of the game, but could never really pull away. We have a lot to clean-up going into the weekend, but proud of the team for protecting home court tonight.”

H-SC opened the contest with the first points courtesy of a driving layup by Clements at 19:07, and it remained close for most of the opening 10 minutes with AU taking a 12-10 advantage at 11:16. The Tigers used a quick 11-2 run to lead 21-14 with 8:42 on the clock following a three-point field goal from junior Alex Elliott. The Cougars, however, answered with a 14-4 run to take a 28-25 lead at 4:39. The Garnet & Grey responded accordingly, outscoring their guests 15-5 over the final 4:23 to take a 40-33 advantage at the intermission-Harris sparked the outburst with back-to-back three-pointers and also added a layup, while Hubbard added five points, including a three-pointer, before Clements closed with another layup.

AU began the second half with a 17-9 run to take a 50-49 lead with 15:27 remaining. H-SC, however, scored eight unanswered points to go back ahead 57-50 at 12:12, getting four quick points from junior DJ Wright. The Tigers would continue with their momentum and pushed the margin to 66-58 at 5:40 after a basket inside by Elliott, and the lead was 70-62 with just under a minute remaining following a layup from junior Adam Brazil. The Cougars managed to get within 70-67 with 10-seconds left to play, but Brazil secured the outcome with 1-2 free throws with four-seconds on the clock.

Hubbard led Hampden-Sydney College with his team-high 18 points (2-3 3FGs), adding four rebounds and two blocks. Clements finished with 12 points, five assists and a career-high three blocks for the Tigers. Harris contributed his career-high 10 points (2-2 3FGs) off the bench, while Brazil added nine points and three assists. H-SC shot 48% (28-58) from the field, including 40% (6-15) on three-pointers, and 64% (9-14) at the free throw line.

Milton led AU with his game-high 25 points (5-10 3FGs), adding three assists. Jordan Lewis had 20 points (2-4 3FGs) for the Cougars. AU shot 47% (26-55) from the field, including 42% (8-19) on three-pointers, and 88% (7-8) at the line.

Hampden-Sydney College returns to the road for its next five games during the month of December … beginning at ODAC member Eastern Mennonite University on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. in Harrisonburg.