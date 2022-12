Glenn Allen Rhoden Sr. Published 5:34 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

Glenn Allen Rhoden Sr., 79 of Cumberland, passed peacefully at his home on Sunday, Dec. 25. Glenn was born Jan. 21, 1943 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the son the late Hager Rhoden and Velma Blankenship Roberts. He moved to Virginia in 1977.

In addition to his parents and five siblings, Glenn was also preceded in death by his son, Doug Rhoden.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol Murphy Rhoden; sons, Glenn Allen Rhoden Jr. (Mellisa); four daughters, Sandra Sanders (Bryan), Tracey Rhoden, Bonita Moffett (Jimmy) and Tina Clanton (Kent); Doug’s wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Kiana, Taylon, Noel, Kaylie, Gracie, Liana, Brandon, Holly, Antasia, Selice, Cameron, Dylan, Rebeca, Kaylee, Talishia, Tiana, Kory, Linsey, Madison, Jacob, Jerimiah, Elijah and Jayden; wonderful friends, Michael and Angie Wood, John and Pam Royals, Rev. Rich Bucher and Pastor Billy Swan and the church families of Thomas Chapel and Salem United Methodist churches.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.