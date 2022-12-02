Giveaway provided an early present Published 9:00 am Friday, December 2, 2022

A Christmas giveaway earlier this week blessed many families who are struggling in hopes of providing a happier holiday season.

God’s Final Call and Warning Ministry (GFCW) hosted a giveaway for families in Farmville on Monday, Nov. 28. The ministry set up at the Farmville Farmers’ Market, located at 213 North Street, giving away appliances, kitchenware and other household products.

Within only two hours, from 2 to 4 p.m., the ministry was able to serve more than 300 families, to help relieve some of the stress that comes along with the holiday season.

“The rising inflation and the impact of the pandemic greatly impacted the lives of the many already struggling residents of Farmville,” said Rocky Twyman, one of GFCW’s volunteers.

At this giveaway, Farmville residents received food, beverages, chips and candy to help supply their holiday meals for their families. Along with food, the ministry also had household products, kitchenware and small

appliances available for those who needed them.

While residents collected their goods, volunteers were also present during the giveaway to give support by offering prayer for those who attended. There was also a prayer for food prices to come down as the constant rise is putting many families on hard times this year.

WHAT IS GFCW?

GFCW is a ministry based in Chatham that focuses on helping people. According to its website, its mission is to “serve humanity spiritually, mentally, physically and materially.” The ministry helps supply thousands of people weekly across various counties, towns and cities with basic needs. This includes food, clothing, cosmetics, school supplies, furniture and more. The ministry also feeds people spiritually as they provide numerous resources and sermons.

The ministry’s goal is to be able to reach more people and help and bless them as Jesus did during his time on Earth. To learn more about what GFCW does or to get involved in its mission, visit godsfinalcallandwarning.com.