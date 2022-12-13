George William Moore Jr. Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

George William Moore Jr., 84 of Farmville, died Sunday, Dec. 11, at UVA Northridge Medical Facility in Charlottesville. He is the son of the late George W. Moore and Mamie Whiteside Moore. George was born at Natural Bridge and moved with his family to Farmville at an early age.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Watkins Moore; a son, George G. Moore; two grandsons, Cody Alan Moore and Dustin Adam Moore; three brothers, Melvin Glen Moore, David Lee Moore and James Kenneth Moore; three sisters, Pauline Mottley (Billy), Joyce Morris (Jimmie) and Debbie Watson (Ken); many nieces and nephews and a special family friend Kathy Schuler.

He was preceded in death by two brothers; William Frasier Moore and Jack Dennis Moore and a sister, Madeline Moore Kokotinis.

He is a graduate of Worsham High School and received an Associate’s degree from Southside Community College.

He was employed by Stackpole Components Company in 1966, a manufacturer of slide switches and volume controls. The Stackpole Corporation later moved their carbon brush division to Farmville for the manufacture of automotive brushes. Their primary customers were Ford and General Motors. He also assisted in product line movement and startup operations in Port Au Prince, Haiti and Monterrey Mexico. He retired Jan. 1, 2000 as Manufacturing Manager.

He is a member and past patron of Robert Morris No. 150, Order of the Eastern Star, Farmville and a member of Monroe Lodge No 301 AF & AM Appomattox. He was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church.

George loved the out-of-doors. His favorite retreat was camping and fishing at Rudds Creek, Bugs Island, Clarksville and his small lake at his home on Moore Road.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 1 – 2 p.m., with a service starting at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Creek Church, Cullen or Shriners Hospital, Greenville, South Carolina.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.