FACES receives donation from Food Lion Published 12:40 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

The FACES food pantry recently received some help from a charity. The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation donated $2,400 to help feed people in their time of need.

FACES will use the gift to further the goal of increasing the quantity of healthy food distributed to neighbors.

“FACES primary mission is to provide emergency and supplemental food to qualified residents in our service area. Moving forward, we are striving to do even more to ensure that the food we distribute is healthy and appropriate to the needs of our neighbors,” said Paul Baker, Co-President of FACES.

FACES will use the generous contribution from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to support the purchase of local farm fresh eggs from a farm partner working with the agency toward its healthy pantry goal. This donation will help provide eggs to its clients twice a month.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded nearly $17 million in grants.