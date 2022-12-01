Ethel Shumaker Taylor Published 2:05 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

Ethel Shumaker Taylor, 93 of Buckingham, passed peacefully on Nov. 29. She was born Dec. 11, 1928, to the late Alfred Lee Shumaker and Maggie Goin Shumaker.

She was the last surviving child of 10 children, having been preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, six brothers and her late husband, William J. “Buck” Taylor.

Ethel is survived by her daughter, Linda A. Banton and her husband, Clyde, of Amelia; son, William J. Taylor Jr. of Buckingham; grandchildren, Darrell Banton and wife, Teresa, Jerry Banton and wife, Crystal, Kerry Banton, and Elaine, all of Amelia and great-grandchildren, Cody, Marissa, Michala and Savannah. She is also survived by a loving godson, Terry W. Taylor and his wife, Carrie Anne, dedicated goddaughter, Becky Mahone and her husband, Mike; grand godchildren, William Wayne Taylor, Ava Taylor, Tyler Padgett and Brandon Shumaker and his wife, Maddie, Katlin Woodson and her husband, Chad; one great godchild, William Jennings Shumaker and dedicated friends, Nancy Owens and Rev. Jimmy Dunn, her pastor and family friend for 51 years.

A funeral service was held Nov. 30, at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn with interment in the Buckingham Community Cemetery.