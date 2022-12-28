‘Employee Team’ of the Month announced Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Joined by the County’s Electoral Board, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors congratulated Registrar, Lynette Wright, and Deputy Registrar, Caitlin Bryant, for being awarded the County ‘Employee Team’ of the Month for December.

The Registrar’s Office was nominated by Prince Edward County citizen, Bruce Davis, who wrote, “I would like to nominate Lynette Wright and her staff for their hard work and dedication for making sure the election season ran smooth. Their office was given a challenge to hold regular state elections, but also have special elections for the county, plus hold town elections all on the same day. They stepped up to the challenge.”

Davis continued, “They stand for what our county is all about … friendly and willing to help to get the job done.”

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the County’s core values: Customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed and positive action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, contact the County Administrator’s Office at (434) 392-8837.