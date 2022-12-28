‘Employee Team’ of the Month announced

Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Staff Report

Pictured are, from left, front row, Michele Schumacher, Electoral Board Vice Chair; Gwendolyn Akers Booker, Electoral Board Secretary; Odessa Pride, Ed.D., Board Chair; Caitlin Bryant, Deputy Registrar; Lynette Wright, Registrar; Charles Puckett, Electoral Board Chair; and Doug Stanley, County Administrator. Second row, Supervisors David Emert, Jerry Townsend, Cannon Watson and Bill Jenkins. Third row, Supervisor Harrison Jones, Vice Chair Llew Gilliam and Supervisor Pattie Cooper-Jones.

Joined by the County’s Electoral Board, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors congratulated Registrar, Lynette Wright, and Deputy Registrar, Caitlin Bryant, for being awarded the County ‘Employee Team’ of the Month for December.

The Registrar’s Office was nominated by Prince Edward County citizen, Bruce Davis, who wrote, “I would like to nominate Lynette Wright and her staff for their hard work and dedication for making sure the election season ran smooth. Their office was given a challenge to hold regular state elections, but also have special elections for the county, plus hold town elections all on the same day. They stepped up to the challenge.”

Davis continued, “They stand for what our county is all about … friendly and willing to help to get the job done.”

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the County’s core values: Customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed and positive action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, contact the County Administrator’s Office at (434) 392-8837.

