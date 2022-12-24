Devotional — Light in a dark world Published 3:16 pm Saturday, December 24, 2022

There are so many wonderful stories surrounding the birth of our Lord, the life and ministry of John the Baptist is certainly one of them. In Luke chapter 1, Zacharias, his father, was unable to speak since his visit with the angel Gabriel, because he doubted the message from God concerning the birth of John. However, the faith of Zacharias grew strong, and on the eighth day after the birth of John, Zacharias’ tongue was loosed and he began to praise God and prophesy.

Zacharias’ prophecy spoke of the prophetic ministry of his son John the Baptist, to give the people the knowledge of salvation, made possible through the soon coming birth and ministry of Jesus, the deliverer of His people. This deliverance begins with salvation, and continues the good work of setting us free from the stronghold of evil. The purpose of this deliverance from evil is beautifully described in Luke 1:74-75, “To grant us that we, being delivered from the hand of our enemies, might serve Him without fear, in holiness and righteousness all of our days.”

The enemy of our soul is Satan, the fallen angel who entices people to remain in the bondage of sin and guilt. Salvation comes through Jesus Christ, who alone has the power and authority to forgive our sins, bringing deliverance from the penalty of sin, which is guilt, shame and eternal death in hell. Jesus chose to come to us through the divine, miraculous conception of Mary, giving birth to the Son of God. The Son of God, Jesus Christ, would later die on a cross as a substitutional death, in our place. This, my friends, is the true reason we celebrate Christmas.

Why, we may ask, would the creator of the universe choose to deliver mankind in this way? Luke 1:78-79 “Because of the tender mercy of our God, with which the Sunshine on high shall visit us, to shine upon those who sit in darkness and the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace.”

On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, Calvary Chapel Farmville will be hosting a Christmas celebration from 10-11:30 a.m. Join one of the local church gatherings on this wonderful day of the year!

Merry Christmas to all!

Marv Fisher is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.