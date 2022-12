David M. Bolden Published 4:34 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

David M. Bolden, 61 of Dillwyn, passed away Dec. 19. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m., at Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment was in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn served the family.