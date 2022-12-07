DAR partners on project to help USO Published 9:40 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The Judith Randolph-Longwood (JR-L) chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was recently invited to partner on a new project. They’ll work with the Lions of Virginia to help the United Service Organizations.

JR-L chapter member, Helen Person, who is the District Governor of Lions of Virginia District 24-I, reached out to the DAR group in an effort to combine forces to support active duty service men and women.

The two organizations collected donations of trial size toiletry items, snack foods, books, movies, etc., which would be “distributed to members of the military as they pass through Virginia airports and Amtrak stations during the holidays.”

The collected items were delivered to Lions of Virginia by District Governor Person on Nov. 12.