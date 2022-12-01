Community band prepares for holiday concerts Published 2:19 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

The Heart of Virginia Community Band is busily preparing for upcoming holiday performances. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 12:30 p.m., the band will play at the Downtown Farmville Plaza near the Christmas tree. On Monday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m., the band will hold its holiday concert at the Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street. Both events are free and open to the public and will include holiday favorites from around the world. Pictured are Janice Goode, clarinet; Kim Lettner, horn; David Ganzert, Music Director; and Carlton Hobbs, tuba.