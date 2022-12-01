Community band prepares for holiday concerts

Published 2:19 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Staff Report

The Heart of Virginia Community Band is busily preparing for upcoming holiday performances. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 12:30 p.m., the band will play at the Downtown Farmville Plaza near the Christmas tree. On Monday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m., the band will hold its holiday concert at the Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street. Both events are free and open to the public and will include holiday favorites from around the world. Pictured are Janice Goode, clarinet; Kim Lettner, horn; David Ganzert, Music Director; and Carlton Hobbs, tuba.

More Lifestyles

Mother Nature’s Garden — Japanese Buckwheat: A seriously tough plant

Happy to be Here — Listen and let the songs play

Sowing Seeds — Now what? A story of God and money

Mail theft can lead to fraud

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections