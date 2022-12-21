Centra nurse honored with DAISY Award Published 10:00 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

A member of the nursing staff at Centra Southside Community Hospital was honored with a special award recently. Hospital officials announced that Registered Nurse Jennifer Corpus received a DAISY Award.

A DAISY Award is given to a deserving nurse that meets and fulfills a hospital’s mission and values. The DAISY Award was established to celebrate the extraordinary compassion nurses provide their patients and families every day. The DAISY Foundation expresses gratitude to nurses with programs that recognize them for the extraordinary compassionate, skillful care they provide patients and families. By honoring compassionate nurses, DAISY reinforces the importance of compassion in healthcare.