Carrie Jefferson Bigger Published 10:23 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Carrie Jefferson Bigger, 86 of Farmville, passed away Dec. 22. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m., at Jericho Baptist Church, Farmville. Interment will be in the High Bridge Baptist Church Cemetery, Rice. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.