Carol Ann Noel Published 6:29 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Carol Ann Noel, 72 of Charlotte Court House, passed away on Dec. 10. She was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, to the late William and Stella Schleicher on Feb. 14, 1950.

Carol was well traveled as a Navy wife and lived in places all over the world throughout her life including Japan and England. She was an enthusiastic animal lover, notable cook and an avid crossword puzzler.

She was married 33 years to the late John Wayne Noel until his passing in 2018 and together raised two daughters.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Langenheder.

She is survived by her two daughters; Sarah Noel and Elizabeth Noel (Mark Colombo) both of Alexandria; four brothers; Bill Schleicher Jr. (Becky), Dan Schleicher (Linda), Ron Schleicher and Tom Schleicher (Cindy) and two sisters; Connie Reid (John) and Ramona “Mona” Bales.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home with interment to follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 1 – 2 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home.

Puckett Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.