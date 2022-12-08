Car club donates to Lunenburg Health Services Published 10:11 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club (HOVCAC) recently made a donation to Lunenburg Health Service Inc. (LHS). Founded in 1947, this is a self-funded medical service available to all citizens of Lunenburg County. It provides nursing services and loans medical equipment for people to use. They rely on donations from citizens and local groups to continue their invaluable work. Car club officials said, “We are so pleased to make our donation this year to such a worthy organization.” Pictured are, from left, Rita Ashton, treasurer of HOVCAC; Debra Craven, LHS nurse; Natasha Gill, president of LHS; and Irene Dunn, secretary of HOVCAC. Not pictured is Shirley Gaulding, secretary for LHS.