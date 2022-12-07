Buckingham’s assistant superintendent is ready to help the district Published 3:59 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

BUCKINGHAM – This school year, Buckingham County Schools welcomed a new assistant superintendent.

Travis Ridley started at Buckingham this past July. Colonial Heights has been his home for several years. Before serving at North Elementary, Ridley worked as the career and technical education director and assistant principal of Colonial Heights High School and before that, as a marketing teacher at Colonial Heights High School.

When he saw the opening at Buckingham, he saw the opportunity for growth and a chance to use his skills to help the schools in the system. With 20 years of educational experience, he decided to take the next step.

“I’ve enjoyed my experience here so far,” said Ridley. “We have a talented staff and an incredible community. Our kids have a bright future and I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

He first got interested in teaching after he graduated from Hampton University in 2001. Being a football and track athlete at Dinwiddie High School and Hampton University, he took the opportunity to stay connected in sports while coaching. Wanting to make a bigger impact, he decided to pursue administration roles and earned his superintendent’s license in 2009 from Virginia State University along with his post-master’s degree in educational leadership.

Ridley has brought his passion for educational equality and looking for the gifts that all individual children possess. He is a firm believer that all children can learn when given opportunities. His favorite thing about Buckingham County so far is getting to know the students, staff and families.

Ridley, along with the rest of the district, has the goal of getting all Buckingham County Public Schools accredited. They hope to help students close the learning gap caused by the lockdowns during the pandemic so they can be successful. He is excited to help the school division grow and achieve academic success.

“I want to provide more opportunities for our students from preschool through 12th grade so when they go into the real world, whether that’s through college or the workforce, they will be able to reach their goals,” he said.

Along with his work in the schools, Ridley served as the director of the Colonial Heights Education Foundation for three years, is a member of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents and spent two years as educational consultant for Ed for All. He has also spoken at transition conferences, youth forums, Fellowship of Christian Athlete events and local colleges.

Ridley is from Dinwiddie County and has one son, Brennan, who attends Trinity Episcopal High School in Richmond. He enjoys watching his son Brennan play sports and coaching. He also enjoys traveling and spending time with his family and friends.