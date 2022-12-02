Buckingham FFA members prepare for the future Published 1:00 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

1 of 2

DILLWYN – The Buckingham Future Farmers of America chapter has been busy over the last two months. On Oct. 6, Buckingham FFA members Kayli Cunningham and Jenna Oliver went to Virginia Tech for the Teach Ag Workshop that was hosted by the Department of Agricultural, Leadership and Community Education.

This workshop was for students who are interested in being an agriculture teacher. The workshop included information about courses they should take as an undergraduate student, an interview panel with current agriculture teachers and a tour of the campus of Virginia Tech.

Meanwhile, Buckingham FFA members Abby Palmore and Wyatt Wickizer attended the Stand and Deliver Tour on Nov. 16. This event was held at the Old Dominion Ag Complex in Chatham. This was a workshop that taught participants important public speaking tips and tricks that they can use in the future.

The FFA is the largest student organization in the United States and was founded in 1928. The FFA prides itself on preparing students for personal growth, premier leadership and career success. This fall, several students took advantage of opportunities to improve themselves for their future.