Buckingham County Property Transfers — July 2022 Published 2:30 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of July. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Samuel W. Amos Jr.; et al to Sabrina Georgette Amos; et al. Deed Gift.

• Alyssa N. Aponte; et al to Christopher Baker; et ux, 4.41 AC, Sharps Creek District. $340,000.

• Marcus A. Austin to Right Array LLC, 7.204 AC, James River District. $10,000.

• Jermaine Darceill Ayers to Jermaine Dominique Chambers. Deed Gift.

• Calvin H. Bachrach to Catlett Land Company LLC; et a, 77.208 AC, 7.197 AC, Maysville District. $260,000.

• Calvin H. Bachrach to Catlett Land Company LLC; et a, 7.197 AC, Maysville District. $45,000.

• Roland E. Baskette Jr. to Timothy Bonnette; et al, 10.04 AC, James River District. $278,000.

• Sandra H. Bodell to Timothy Tilman Bunch; et al, 3.12 AC, Marshall District. $179,000.

• David C. Brown Jr. to Rock River Inc, Slate River District. $34,000.

• Yvonne Jones Brown; et al to Travis A. Rose, .918 AC, 1.147 AC, Slate River District. $18,500.

• Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Wilberto Castro Diaz; et ux, 58.752 AC, Marshall District. $199,000.

• Anthony Caldwell to Kevin Siford; et al, 7.76 AC, Maysville District. $140,501.

• Michael H. Clabo to Michael Howard Clabo; et al. Deed Gift.

• Cynthia D. Craft to Kaylee C. Jamerson. Deed Gift.

• Mary Cross Creasman; Tr et al to Brian L. Creasman; et al. Deed Gift.

• Julie Davidson to Gregory L. Quick; et ux, .89 AC, Maysville District. $10,000.

• Judith Michelle Dunning to James H. Orrell. Deed Gift.

• Dorothy L. Fitch to Darrell D. Fitch. Deed Gift.

• Oris G. Flores; et al to Jason Dorsey; et al, 3 AC, 3 AC, Marshall District. $50,000.

• Barry Keith Griffin; et al to Jessica Sara Berland; et al, 3 AC, 3.50 AC, Maysville District. $167,500.

• Paul E. Giles to Jack Franklin Roberts; et al, 5 AC, Curdsville District. $24,900.

• Ann Hardy, et vir to Rebeca Seibel; et vir, 24 AC, Maysville District. $130,000.

• Thomas Nelson Hayzlett to Evan Cohn, 10 AC, James River District. $120,000.

• JT Enterprises INC to David Steven Chernitzer; et u, Lot, Slate River District. $36,000.

• JT Enterprises INC to Rock River Homes INC, 2.272 AC, Slate River District. $39,900.

• JT Enterprises INC to Rock River Homes INC, Forest Ridge District. $266,000.

• Vickie D. Kaminsky; et al to Mary Anne Romero; et vir, 5.83 AC, Marshall District. $265,000.

• W. Grandison Llewellyn II to Lindsay L. Talbott, 1.33 AC, 1 ½ AC, 1.02 AC, James River District. $130,000.

• Rhonda Carol McFalls; exec et to Charles W. Benhoff, 125.31 AC, 1.62 AC, 1.02 AC, James River District. $400,000.

• Mia Tione Miller to Larry Wayne Miller; et al. Deed Gift.

• Floyd A. Minnick; et ux to Kelsy A. Minnick, 1.80 AC, Slate River District. $155,000.

• Robert F. Oley; et al to KFP1 LLC, 7 AC, James River District. $365,000.

• James H. Orrell to James Scott Kyle; et al, 51.784 AC, Slate River District. $189,400.

• Pearson Properties LLC; et al to Andrew J, Powell; et ux, 67.454 AC, Curdsville District. $221,923.66.

• Adam Reams to Adam Marshall Reams; et ux. Deed Gift.

• John Wayne Robertson to Seth Reid Jones; et ux, 22.33 AC, Maysville District. $35,000.

• Walter E. Saxon Jr.; tr et al to Robert L. Pinelli, ¼ AC. Town of Dillwyn, Curdsville District. $28,500.

• Anna P. Schaeffer to Anna P. Schaffer. Deed Gift.

• Anna P. Schaffer to Darwin W. Schaffer. Deed Gift.

• Janice L. Shifflett to Jason K. Brown, 29 AC, Slate River District. $120,000.

• Dean L. Snoddy; et al to Shaun Gambuzz, 10.737 AC, Curdsville District. $359,900.

• Michael David Stagg to James H. Orrell. Deed Gift.

• Mary Margaret Svalstedt; et v to Joe Midema; et ux, 3 AC, 32.26 AC, Maysville District. $430,000.

• Emily Timberlake to Trevis Wood, 12.23 AC, James River District, $290,000.

• Robert Todd Watson to Tina Nicole Sprouse, 1.18 AC, Maysville District. $175,000.

• White Oak Land Co LLC; et al to Atlantic Investment Corporation, 3.34 AC, Curdsville District. $39,500.

• Avery Witherow to Humble Properties LLC, 3 AC, 2 AC, James River District. $100,000.