Buckingham County family in need after fire destroys home Published 2:02 am Friday, December 23, 2022

BUCKINGHAM – After losing everything, a Buckingham County family is in need of some basic essentials.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Rita Crall’s home on West James Anderson Highway experienced an electrical fire. Luckily, all four residents and their dogs were able to evacuate the home unharmed. However, the home quickly was engulfed in flames causing the family to lose everything but the clothes on their backs.

“Everything was gone in what seemed to be only moments,” said Mary Fish, Crall’s niece. “The Toga Volunteer Fire Department did all they could to help, but everything was gone.”

According to Fish, the next morning the family planned to return to the site to see if anything managed to survive. Unfortunately, a hot spot reignited the home in the early morning and destroyed anything that may have survived the first round. The recently remodeled two-story home with a finished basement is now completely gone.

Fish and Crall’s neighbor, Melanie Copeland, have put together ways for the community to help the family get back on their feet.

“Being only a few days before Christmas, this is a chance for people to be a part of a Christmas miracle and help this family,” said Copeland.

How to help Buckingham family

Anyone looking to help by donating clothes can drop them off at 26 Booth Blvd., Buckingham. With the fire destroying everything, the biggest need is for basic items and clothing. Sizes needed include women’s clothing in medium, extra large and size 8 and 8 wide shoes and men’s clothing in small, extra large and size 8 and 11 shoes. There is currently no room to accept any large appliance donations. Those may be needed at a later date, but for right now clothes are the main focus as the family only has the clothes on their back and whatever has been given to them.

Folks can also help by donating to the GoFundMe at tinyurl.com/CrallFire. This money will go towards helping the family rebuild or replace their home. According to Copeland, the family owns the land the home was on and they moved here to be near family.

According to Fish, her aunt is one who has always been quick to help others around her. Now, she hopes that the community can help do the same.

“The family wants to thank those in the community and the churches who have reached out,” said Fish. “Thank you to the community for going above and beyond in this season. Thank you to the fire department for doing what they could and not letting it spread.”