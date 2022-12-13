Bruce Wayne Webb ‘Papaw’ Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Bruce Wayne Webb “Papaw”, a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy, passed away Dec. 4. He was born in Anderson County, Tennessee and grew up in Sevier County, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Ezslee Webb (Ownby); sister, Peggy; brothers, Curtis and Charles; daughter, Yvonne; grandson, Brett; granddaughter, Nina and great-granddaughter, Addison.

At the age of 18, Bruce enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He valued this service highly, serving 26 years, 9 months, 18 days and attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer. This service took him to all seven continents, the islands of the South Pacific, the African plain, the jungles of Vietnam, the frozen tundra of the Antarctic and coast to coast in the United States.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Velma; sons, Steve (Loretta), Mike (Jennie), Luther (Lana), Anthony (Mary) and Mark; 15 grandchildren and a multitude of great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Robert Webb, Paul Webb, Brandon Webb, Dallas Griffith, Zain Webb and Caleb Beasley. Honorary Pallbearers are Hunter Webb, Gabe and Dakota Hamby and Christian Beasley.

A service honoring Bruce will be held at Faith Chapel South in Pensacola, Florida.

Visitation is Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m. The service is Dec. 15 at 12:30 p.m. with military honors following at Barrancas National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite church, ministry or charity in his name.